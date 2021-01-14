HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 14, 2021

The Heard

Classic Albums Live conjures Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Greatest Hits’ at Hard Rock Live on Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Jan 14, 2021 at 11:40 AM

click to enlarge Classic Albums Live - PHOTO COURTESY OF CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE
  • Photo courtesy of Classic Albums Live
  • Classic Albums Live
The famed Classic Albums Live productions are impressive, exacting feats that bring classic rock’s most beloved masterpieces to vivid life in concert.

Besides conjuring one of the greatest bands in the rock canon, Saturday's Fleetwood Mac edition at Hard Rock Live has the added crowd-pleasing benefit of spotlighting a greatest hits album.
click to enlarge Fleetwood Mac Greatest Hits
  • Fleetwood Mac Greatest Hits
Expect a platinum night filled with certified smashes. Unless, of course, the band gets mischievous and tackles the 1971 pre-Nicks and Buckingham Greatest Hits album instead of the hallowed 1988 Greatest Hits collection, in which case expect both deep cuts and some pissed-off Boomers.



Show begins 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, at Hard Rock Live. Tickets are still available.

Remember: If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando Jan. 13-19
At Thai Halal Grill, Supaluk and Jimmy Khan cook up rustic Isaan dishes inside an Indian supermarket
Here are 10 questions for the Biden presidency. The answers will define what kind of year 2021 will be, for better or worse
Film in the time of corona: Even in the midst of a pandemic, cinema soldiers on
Top Tables 2020: The best restaurants that opened in Orlando this year
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces drive-thru vaccination site at the Villages Read More

  2. Walt Disney Co. stops political donations to members of Congress who objected to presidential election results Read More

  3. Trump is leaving office, but will he be leaving Disney's Hall of Presidents? Read More

  4. Orlando Land Trust wants your help raising the last funds needed to expand public green space in Lake Eola Park Read More

  5. There's a $5,000 reward for info on the fool who scraped 'Trump' on a Florida manatee's back Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation