Classic Albums Live conjures Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Greatest Hits’ at Hard Rock Live on Saturday

The famed Classic Albums Live productions are impressive, exacting feats that bring classic rock’s most beloved masterpieces to vivid life in concert.Besides conjuring one of the greatest bands in the rock canon, Saturday'sedition at Hard Rock Live has the added crowd-pleasing benefit of spotlighting a greatest hits album.Expect a platinum night filled with certified smashes. Unless, of course, the band gets mischievous and tackles the 1971 pre-Nicks and Buckinghamalbum instead of the hallowed 1988collection, in which case expect both deep cuts and some pissed-off Boomers.Show begins 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, at Hard Rock Live. Tickets are still available. Remember: If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.