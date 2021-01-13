HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Bloggytown

Walt Disney Co. stops political donations to members of Congress who objected to presidential election results

Posted By on Wed, Jan 13, 2021 at 4:33 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Walt Disney World Resort/Facebook
The Walt Disney Co. announced on Tuesday that it will shut off the money faucet of political contributions this year to Republican members of Congress who objected to certification of Electoral College votes, thus attempting to overturn the Presidential election..

Disney released a statement to Politico explaining the rationale behind this action. It read:
“The insurrection at our nation’s Capitol was a direct assault on one of our country’s most revered tenets: the peaceful transition of power. In the immediate aftermath of that appalling siege, Members of Congress had an opportunity to unite — an opportunity that some sadly refused to embrace. In light of these events, we have decided we will not make political contributions in 2021 to lawmakers who voted to reject the certification of the Electoral College votes.”
The Motion Picture Association of America and Walmart (!) also announced similar moves on Tuesday. This follows a wave of big corporations on Monday that did likewise including AT&T, American Express and Comcast.



Florida politicians who will potentially feel the impact include Sen. Rick Scott and 12 members of the House of Representatives, including Matt Gaetz.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando Jan. 13-19
Here are 10 questions for the Biden presidency. The answers will define what kind of year 2021 will be, for better or worse
Film in the time of corona: Even in the midst of a pandemic, cinema soldiers on
Top Tables 2020: The best restaurants that opened in Orlando this year
Orlando music year in review: 20 things we loved in an unlovable 2020
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. There's a $5,000 reward for info on the fool who carved 'Trump' on a Florida manatee's back Read More

  2. Federal authorities look into abuse after Florida manatee found with ‘Trump’ scraped on its back Read More

  3. Trump is leaving office, but will he be leaving Disney's Hall of Presidents? Read More

  4. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces drive-thru vaccination site at the Villages Read More

  5. Casselberry residents call for Vice Mayor Mark Busch to resign after inflammatory statements caught on video Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation