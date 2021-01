Walt Disney Co. stops political donations to members of Congress who objected to presidential election results

click image Photo courtesy Walt Disney World Resort/Facebook

“The insurrection at our nation’s Capitol was a direct assault on one of our country’s most revered tenets: the peaceful transition of power. In the immediate aftermath of that appalling siege, Members of Congress had an opportunity to unite — an opportunity that some sadly refused to embrace. In light of these events, we have decided we will not make political contributions in 2021 to lawmakers who voted to reject the certification of the Electoral College votes.”

The Walt Disney Co. announced on Tuesday that it will shut off the money faucet of political contributions this year to Republican members of Congress who objected to certification of Electoral College votes, thus attempting to overturn the Presidential election..Disney released a statement to Politico explaining the rationale behind this action. It read:The Motion Picture Association of America and Walmart (!) also announced similar moves on Tuesday. This follows a wave of big corporations on Monday that did likewise including AT&T, American Express and Comcast.Florida politicians who will potentially feel the impact include Sen. Rick Scott and 12 members of the House of Representatives , including Matt Gaetz.