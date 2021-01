Universal Orlando announces new 'International Flavors'-themed Mardi Gras celebration

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Universal Orlando

Mardi Gras in New Orleans may be canceled this year, but Universal Orlando is going ahead with a heavily modified version of their own annual Mardi Gras celebrations.Pivoting away from the usual live music events to a more foodie-friendly affair, Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval will be an "eclectic global food fest with more than 70 delectable dishes and beverages from 13 locations around the globe."Additionally, the theme park will be decked out in vibrant Mardi Gras-inspired colors, and there will be stilt walkers, dancers brass bands, and stationary floats positioned throughout the park — a selfie bonanza, if you will. There will be a Mardi Gras tribute store, a followup to Universal's halloween and holiday-themed stores last year.Promised food on offer includes "iconic Cajun fare and traditional Carnaval flavors from across the globe." So save some room for crawfish, jambalaya, beignets, mofongo (!!!), vegan pholourie, jerk chicken, Bavarian pretzels, leche frita, Belgian liege waffles and much more.Mardi Gras at Universal takes place from Feb. 6-March 28. This event will be included as part of regular park admission prices.Masks are required for all park attendees.