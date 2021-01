The Dr. Phillips Center ushers in Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a full weekend of celebrations

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Dr. Phillips Center

The Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center

Since we're basically living through our own version of the 1960s,comes with extraordinary relevance and imperative this momentous year. To celebrate, the Dr. Phillips Center will host a weekend full of honorary events ahead of the federal holiday.On Friday evening, Jan. 15, theconcert will channel the indefatigable American spirit of the Civil Rights movement with the 17-memberand spoken word artists performing the work of icons like Marvin Gaye, Charlie Parker and Nina Simone. The outdoors show is part of the Frontyard Festival, so all seating is in private, distanced boxes with food and beverage service. The show is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available.The very next day, the Dr. Phillips Center will keep the love train going for Dr. King with aOn Saturday morning, Jan. 16, the Frontyard Festival grounds will host theBeyond just music, this distanced showcase — hosted by Orlando comedian— will also include dance, drumlines, comedy, art and more. Face masks are required and seating is in private boxes for up to five people assigned upon entry.The event is free and open to the public. More information can be found on the Frontyard Festival's website . Show begins at 10 a.m.