Wednesday, January 13, 2021

The Dr. Phillips Center ushers in Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a full weekend of celebrations

Posted By on Wed, Jan 13, 2021 at 12:46 PM

click to enlarge The Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center - PHOTO COURTESY OF DR. PHILLIPS CENTER
  • Photo courtesy of Dr. Phillips Center
  • The Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center
Since we're basically living through our own version of the 1960s, Martin Luther King Jr. Day comes with extraordinary relevance and imperative this momentous year. To celebrate, the Dr. Phillips Center will host a weekend full of honorary events ahead of the federal holiday.

On Friday evening, Jan. 15, the Let Freedom Ring concert will channel the indefatigable American spirit of the Civil Rights movement with the 17-member Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center and spoken word artists performing the work of icons like Marvin Gaye, Charlie Parker and Nina Simone. The outdoors show is part of the Frontyard Festival, so all seating is in private, distanced boxes with food and beverage service. The show is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available.



The very next day, the Dr. Phillips Center will keep the love train going for Dr. King with a free community event. On Saturday morning, Jan. 16, the Frontyard Festival grounds will host the MLK Holiday Parade Showcase. Beyond just music, this distanced showcase — hosted by Orlando comedian Rod Z — will also include dance, drumlines, comedy, art and more. Face masks are required and seating is in private boxes for up to five people assigned upon entry.

The event is free and open to the public. More information can be found on the Frontyard Festival's website. Show begins at 10 a.m.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

