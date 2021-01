Jurassic Quest Drive Thru brings dinosaur mayhem to the Orange County Convention Center

click image Photo courtesy Jurassic Quest

Head back to the good old days — thegood old days — at the Orange County Convention Center when the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru hits town later this month.The "world's largest" touring dinosaur exhibition will rampage through the sprawling outdoor parking areas of the Convention Center for just over a week, with more than 70 realistic, animatronic dinosaurs ready to terrify and … hold still for car selfies. And, yes, a 50-foot Megalodon is promised.Attendees will drive through multiple realistic scenes during the course of the interactive, socially distanced tour, with an array of dinosaurs roaring and tail-whipping all over the place.Jurassic Quest Drive Thru opens on Friday, Jan. 29 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 7. Tickets can be purchased online and will run you around $49 per vehicle. Various photo add-ons are available.The event is family friendly.