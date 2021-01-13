Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces drive-thru vaccination site at the Villages
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Jan 13, 2021 at 10:48 AM
click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy Governor's Press Office
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Tuesday to debut a new state COVID-19 vaccination site and, to the surprise of utterly no one, it's at the Villages.
One of the few places in the state that still welcomes the governor with open arms, the Villages now has its own drive-through where seniors (65 and older) and frontline health care workers can get the preventive vaccine shot.
And, as a press release from the governor's office helpfully points out, the drive-through "accommodates golf carts."
The governor also took the time to chat with seniors through car windows, which made for the surreal press image below.
click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy Governor's Press Office
-
The governor is (probably) not scrounging for loose change.
COVID-19 numbers in Florida continued to climb on Tuesday, with 14,896 new cases reported and 156 new resident deaths.
The Villages drive-through vaccine site is located at 3800 Wedgewood Lane and will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Appointments for a vaccine shot must be made online in advance.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: Florida, Ron DeSantis, Governor, Pandemic, Spike, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Villages, Seniors, Vaccine, Vaccination, Drive-Thru, State, Republicans, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.