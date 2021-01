Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces drive-thru vaccination site at the Villages

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Governor's Press Office

The governor is (probably) not scrounging for loose change.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Tuesday to debut a new state COVID-19 vaccination site and, to the surprise of utterly no one, it's at the Villages.One of the few places in the state that still welcomes the governor with open arms, the Villages now has its own drive-through where seniors (65 and older) and frontline health care workers can get the preventive vaccine shot.And, as a press release from the governor's office helpfully points out, the drive-through "accommodates golf carts."The governor also took the time to chat with seniors through car windows, which made for the surreal press image below.COVID-19 numbers in Florida continued to climb on Tuesday, with 14,896 new cases reported and 156 new resident deaths.The Villages drive-through vaccine site is located at 3800 Wedgewood Lane and will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Appointments for a vaccine shot must be made online in advance.