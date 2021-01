There's a $5,000 reward for info on the fool who carved 'Trump' on a Florida manatee's back

click image Photo courtesy USFWS

After footage surfaced of a Florida manatee with “Trump” written on its back , a group is now offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.Thereported Monday that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are currently seeking information regarding the MAGA'd manatee that was discovered near the Blue Hole on the Homosassa River.Shortly after, the Center for Biological Diversity announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction of the person responsible.“Manatees aren’t billboards, and people shouldn’t be messing with these sensitive and imperiled animals for any reason,” said Florida director Jaclyn Lopez in a statement. “However this political graffiti was put on this manatee, it’s a crime to interfere with these creatures, which are protected under multiple federal laws.”According to the FWC, manatees are considered “threatened” in the state of Florida, and it is against the law to touch the animals. Manatee are also protected by the Florida Manatee Sanctuary Act of 1978, which states: "It is unlawful for any person, at any time, intentionally or negligently, to annoy, molest, harass, or disturb any manatee."Harassment of a manatee is a federal criminal offense punishable by a $50,000 fine and up to one year in prison.