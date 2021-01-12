Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Orlando's Rosen Hotels laid off hundreds more employees on New Year's Eve
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Jan 12, 2021 at 10:38 AM
Photo courtesy Rosen Shingle Creek/Facebook
Rosen Shingle Creek
Orlando's Rosen Hotels & Resorts laid off a second round of employees — just over 200 — on the last day of 2020.
The Orlando Business Journal
reports that the hotel company confirmed these Dec. 31 firings — a move which CEO Harris Rosen called "especially painful" — in a Jan. 8 filing with the state.
This is in addition to the "unprecedented
" wave of layoffs that happened in late July, when 1,948 workers were terminated. Rosen employed more than 4,000 workers at its eight hotels in the area before the pandemic hit.
This is yet another sad reminder that it's going to be a long road to economic recovery in Central Florida, and with unemployment numbers in Orange and Osceola County ranking among the highest in the state
, people here need help from state and federal governments now.
