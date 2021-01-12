HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021

Posted By on Tue, Jan 12, 2021 at 9:23 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

A federal investigation is underway after a manatee was spotted in the Homosassa River with the word Trump scraped into its back. – LINK


It's National Pizza Month and a few local eateries are offering great discounts to fellow workers in the restaurant business. LINK

This comes as welcome news to lots of Central Floridians: Orange County government has extended the deadline for its COVID-19 Eviction Diversion Program into early 2021. LINK


Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.



