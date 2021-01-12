Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

A federal investigation is underway after a manatee was spotted in the Homosassa River with the word Trump scraped into its back. – LINK

It's National Pizza Month and a few local eateries are offering great discounts to fellow workers in the restaurant business. – LINK

This comes as welcome news to lots of Central Floridians: Orange County government has extended the deadline for its COVID-19 Eviction Diversion Program into early 2021. – LINK