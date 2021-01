Brown Bag Brass Band launches strong new weekly run of Plaza Live's Front Porch Series on Thursday

click to enlarge via Brown Bag Brass Band Facebook

Brown Bag Brass Band

The Plaza Live’s Front Porch Series has been one of the city’s most pandemic-responsive live music experiences. And now, thanks to the experienced local curatorship ofand Southern Fried Sunday'sits next salvo of dates is steadier, more robust and distinctly more studded with homegrown stars.Beginning this Thursday, Jan. 14, with the booming NOLA party vibes of theand running every Thursday through March, the outdoor stage will showcase a strong, Orlando-centric procession that includes theandThursday night's outdoor show at the Plaza Live begins at 6 p.m. and tickets are still available. Da Flava Factory food truck will also be on the premises.Remember: If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.