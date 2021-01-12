HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

The Heard

Brown Bag Brass Band launches strong new weekly run of Plaza Live's Front Porch Series on Thursday

Posted By on Tue, Jan 12, 2021 at 11:59 AM

click to enlarge Brown Bag Brass Band - VIA BROWN BAG BRASS BAND FACEBOOK
  • via Brown Bag Brass Band Facebook
  • Brown Bag Brass Band
The Plaza Live’s Front Porch Series has been one of the city’s most pandemic-responsive live music experiences. And now, thanks to the experienced local curatorship of Joanne Grant and Southern Fried Sunday's Jessica Pawli, its next salvo of dates is steadier, more robust and distinctly more studded with homegrown stars.

Beginning this Thursday, Jan. 14, with the booming NOLA party vibes of the Brown Bag Brass Band and running every Thursday through March, the outdoor stage will showcase a strong, Orlando-centric procession that includes the Big Ron Betts Trio, Beemo, Bloody Jug Band, Kaleigh Baker & Someday Honey, Best in Brass: New Orleans Brass Band, Midnight Ramblers, Cat Ridgeway and the Tourists, Oak Hill Drifters, Jordan Foley and the Wheelhouse and Beth McKee and Her Funky Time Band.



Thursday night's outdoor show at the Plaza Live begins at 6 p.m. and tickets are still available. Da Flava Factory food truck will also be on the premises.

Remember: If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

