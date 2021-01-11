HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Monday, January 11, 2021

The Gist

Florida Film Festival returns to Maitland's Enzian Theater this spring

Posted By on Mon, Jan 11, 2021 at 8:00 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY FLORIDA FILM FSTIVAL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Florida Film Fstival/Facebook
The Florida Film Festival is returning to the Enzian Theater in Maitland in 2021, with a mix of in-person and virtual screenings.

Florida Film Festival organizers announced the dates for this year's iteration of the Festival on their Facebook page on Friday.



From April 9-22 the Enzian will play host to independent cinema from all around the world, with screenings at the Enzian and options for online viewing as well.

We are excited to announce the new dates of the 2021 Florida Film Festival, our 30th anniversary fest! From April 9-22,...

Posted by Florida Film Festival on Friday, January 8, 2021
No films have been announced yet, but updates will be posted to the FFF's social media.

Florida Film Festival was delayed last year, but managed to return in the summer as Florida was reopening. And against the odds, organizers pulled off a successful event. This year's FFF will also feature the Enzian as the sole hosting site.

Tickets go on sale for FFF 2021 on March 17.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

