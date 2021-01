Florida Film Festival returns to Maitland's Enzian Theater this spring

click image Photo courtesy Florida Film Fstival/Facebook

The Florida Film Festival is returning to the Enzian Theater in Maitland in 2021, with a mix of in-person and virtual screenings.Florida Film Festival organizers announced the dates for this year's iteration of the Festival on their Facebook page on Friday From April 9-22 the Enzian will play host to independent cinema from all around the world, with screenings at the Enzian and options for online viewing as well.No films have been announced yet, but updates will be posted to the FFF's social media Florida Film Festival was delayed last year, but managed to return in the summer as Florida was reopening. And against the odds, organizers pulled off a successful event. This year's FFF will also feature the Enzian as the sole hosting site.Tickets go on sale for FFF 2021 on March 17.