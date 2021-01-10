HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, January 10, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida senator and Voldemort impersonator Rick Scott urges Trump to attend Biden inaugural

Posted By on Sun, Jan 10, 2021 at 5:58 PM

click image screen_shot_2018-04-10_at_2.31.54_pm.png
Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott on Friday asked President Donald Trump to attend the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to demonstrate “the peaceful transfer of power to our people and to the world.”

Scott, a Republican, issued a prepared statement after Trump announced he wouldn’t attend the event.



“I am urging the president to reconsider his decision to skip the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Scott, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said. “He is, of course, not constitutionally required to attend and I can imagine losing an election is very hard, but I believe he should attend.”

Scott, a former Florida governor, said he plans to attend the inauguration and that he believes “it is an important tradition that demonstrates the peaceful transfer of power to our people and to the world.”

Trump announced on social media Friday that he would not attend the inaugural, breaking what has been a tradition for more than a century of a president attending the swearing-in of his newly elected replacement.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump tweeted.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Biden said he and his predecessor agree on the issue.

“He’s embarrassed us around the world,” Biden said.

Until Thursday, Trump, who has relocated his official residence from New York City to Palm Beach, hadn’t acknowledged plans to leave office on Jan. 20.

In 2019, Scott delayed by nearly a week his swearing-in as a U.S. senator to complete his term as Florida governor. Scott attended the swearing-in of Gov. Ron DeSantis, a fellow Republican, but left before the ceremony was completed. Scott flew that day to Washington, D.C., to be sworn in and to attend a fundraiser hosted by his political committee.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Here are 10 questions for the Biden presidency. The answers will define what kind of year 2021 will be, for better or worse
Film in the time of corona: Even in the midst of a pandemic, cinema soldiers on
Top Tables 2020: The best restaurants that opened in Orlando this year
Orlando music year in review: 20 things we loved in an unlovable 2020
Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest is here to help us shake off the hellish past year
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sanford firefighter placed on leave after being photographed as part of mob that stormed the Capitol Read More

  2. Florida Gov. DeSantis announces that 22 Publix locations across the state will soon administer COVID-19 vaccines Read More

  3. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz goes all-in on false conspiracies blaming antifa for Capitol attack on House floor Read More

  4. NSYNC's Joey Fatone and James Murray of 'Impractical Jokers' to appear at Orlando's Topgolf Jan. 16 Read More

  5. Florida Gov. DeSantis says he will not allow local governments to enforce lockdowns Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 6, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation