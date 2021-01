Orlando Shakes to stage a Valentine's Day cabaret in their new outdoors space

click image Photo courtesy Orlando Shakes/Facebook

The new outdoors Darden Courtyard space

Just as stores sweep all the Christmas paraphernalia off shelves to make way for Valentine's Day items, so Orlando Shakes has gotten an early start on the February holiday with the announcement of an outdoors, socially distanced cabaret performance set for Valentine's weekend. Kiss Me, Shakespeare! A Valentine’s Cabaret is happening on Friday-Sunday, Feb. 12-14, at the Shakes' new, outdoors Darden Courtyard performance space (pictured above).As Seth Kubersky described in a recent Live Active Cultures column , the Darden was the result of Orlando Shakes investing"CARES Act funds into making it a viable venue, complete with a tented ceiling, elevated stage and capacity for about 50 patrons seated at cocktail tables."The Darden Courtyard has already been road-tested by a robust range of holiday programming in December, and will indeed be a viable space in 2021. Kiss Me, Shakespeare! , meanwhile, promises to be a Shakespeare-Broadway hybrid and "the perfect date night for every couple this Valentine’s Day,” in the words of artistic director Jim Helsinger, with everything from the Bard's work to "show-stopping musical numbers.”Tickets start at $15 and are already on sale . Masks are required for all attendees.