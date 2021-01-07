HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Thursday, January 7, 2021

Bloggytown

Orlando Rep. Val Demings says she will support and cosponsor articles of impeachment drawn up against President Trump

Posted By on Thu, Jan 7, 2021 at 7:27 PM

click image SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY VAL DEMINGS/TWITTER
  • Screen capture courtesy Val Demings/Twitter
As the old saying goes, if at first you don't succeed, try, try again. And U.S. Rep. Val Demings, a Democrat representing Florida's 10th Congressional district, is ready to give impeaching Donald Trump another go.

Demings, one of the House managers during President Trump's impeachment hearings in early 2020, signaled willingness to cosponsor articles of impeachment against President Trump on Thursday afternoon.



"I will be a cosponsor of the articles of impeachment being introduced in the House," said Demings via her Twitter account.
Demings was present in the Capitol during Wednesday's rioting and insurrection by Trump supporters, and placed the blame for the violence squarely on Donald Trump.

And with Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar filing an impeachment resolution late Thursday afternoon, Demings' chance may come sooner than later.

