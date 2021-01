Orlando Rep. Val Demings says she will support and cosponsor articles of impeachment drawn up against President Trump

click image Screen capture courtesy Val Demings/Twitter

I am also supporting @RepCori's legislation for the House Committee on Ethics to investigate Members of Congress who helped incite Wednesday’s attack. https://t.co/DYoNON6kpg — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) January 7, 2021

As the old saying goes, if at first you don't succeed, try, try again. And U.S. Rep. Val Demings, a Democrat representing Florida's 10th Congressional district, is ready to give impeaching Donald Trump another go.Demings, one of the House managers during President Trump's impeachment hearings in early 2020, signaled willingness to cosponsor articles of impeachment against President Trump on Thursday afternoon."I will be a cosponsor of the articles of impeachment being introduced in the House," said Demings via her Twitter account Demings was present in the Capitol during Wednesday's rioting and insurrection by Trump supporters, and placed the blame for the violence squarely on Donald Trump.And with Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar filing an impeachment resolution late Thursday afternoon, Demings' chance may come sooner than later.