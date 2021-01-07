HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Thursday, January 7, 2021

Orange County reopening online registration Thursday morning for residents 65+ to get COVID-19 vaccinations

Posted By on Thu, Jan 7, 2021 at 5:00 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY ORANGE COUNTY GOVERNMENT, FL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Orange County Government, FL/Facebook
The Florida Department of Health in Orange County will reopen the virtual window for local seniors to make COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 8 a.m.

Orange County residents 65-and-up will be able to register online on Thursday morning for a vaccination appointment at the Orange County Convention Center as long as appointment slots are available. Exact vaccination dates have currently not been made available, though health officials state there is the capacity to "allow up to 2,000 vaccinations per day."



Orange County began the process of administering vaccines to seniors on Dec. 29.

This is part of the first phase of Florida's phased vaccine allocation plan, health care workers and those 65+ years of age are prioritized in the initial phase. Walk-ins will not be accepted, which will hopefully avoid the scenes at the Daytona Stadium, where seniors have spent the night in the parking lot to qualify for the first-come, first-served vaccinations.

Register for an appointment (only if you're 65+ with a photo ID) through Orange County's Vaccine website.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

