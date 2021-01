Orange County reopening online registration Thursday morning for residents 65+ to get COVID-19 vaccinations

click image Photo courtesy Orange County Government, FL/Facebook

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County will reopen the virtual window for local seniors to make COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 8 a.m.Orange County residents 65-and-up will be able to register online on Thursday morning for a vaccination appointment at the Orange County Convention Center as long as appointment slots are available. Exact vaccination dates have currently not been made available, though health officials state there is the capacity to "allow up to 2,000 vaccinations per day."Orange County began the process of administering vaccines to seniors on Dec. 29 This is part of the first phase of Florida's phased vaccine allocation plan, health care workers and those 65+ years of age are prioritized in the initial phase. Walk-ins will not be accepted, which will hopefully avoid the scenes at the Daytona Stadium, where seniors have spent the night in the parking lot to qualify for the first-come, first-served vaccinations.Register for an appointment (only if you're 65+ with a photo ID) through Orange County's Vaccine website