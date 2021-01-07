HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Thursday, January 7, 2021

Bloggytown

Here are the 13 Florida Republicans who just can't quit Donald Trump and voted to overturn election results

Posted By on Thu, Jan 7, 2021 at 11:58 AM

click image SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY YOUTUBE/REUTERS
  • Screen capture courtesy YouTube/Reuters
President Trump stood in front of thousands who gathered in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday for the “Stop the Steal” rally and instructed them to march to the U.S. Capitol, where they then attacked law enforcement officers and broke into the federal building. Incited by false allegations of a stolen election, the terrorist attack resulted in four deaths and over 50 arrests.

Despite these events, 147 Republican lawmakers still stood by their decision to obstruct the certification of the presidential election, perpetuating a lie that directly, ultimately, ended in violence.



After the fascist mob was cleared from the building, the House reconvened and rejected the Arizona challenge by a vote of 303-121 and the Pennsylvania challenge by a vote of 282-138.

Here are the 13 Florida Republicans who, despite the terrorism caused by Trump’s baseless rhetoric, still voted to sustain one or both objections:
  • Rick Scott
  • Matt Gaetz
  • Carlos Gimenez
  • Brian Mast
  • Bill Posey
  • John Rutherford
  • Greg Steube
  • Daniel Webster
  • Byron Donalds
  • Mario Diaz-Balart
  • Kat Cammack
  • Neal Dunn
  • Scott Franklin
The decision by these politicians to support a failed Trump-led coup has resulted in progressive lawmakers demanding accountability for the GOP colleagues who were complicit in yesterday’s attack.

According to the Riverfront Times, Rep. Cori Bush (D-Missouri) is planning to introduce a resolution calling for the expulsion of lawmakers who "incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election.”

“They have broken their sacred Oath of Office,” said Bush. “I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion.”

This post first appeared on our sister site Creative Loafing Tampa.


