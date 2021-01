Here are the 13 Florida Republicans who just can't quit Donald Trump and voted to overturn election results

click image Screen capture courtesy YouTube/Reuters

Rick Scott

Matt Gaetz

Carlos Gimenez

Brian Mast

Bill Posey

John Rutherford

Greg Steube

Daniel Webster

Byron Donalds

Mario Diaz-Balart

Kat Cammack

Neal Dunn

Scott Franklin

President Trump stood in front of thousands who gathered in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday for the “Stop the Steal” rally and instructed them to march to the U.S. Capitol, where they then attacked law enforcement officers and broke into the federal building. Incited by false allegations of a stolen election, the terrorist attack resulted in four deaths and over 50 arrests.Despite these events, 147 Republican lawmakers still stood by their decision to obstruct the certification of the presidential election, perpetuating a lie that directly, ultimately, ended in violence.After the fascist mob was cleared from the building, the House reconvened and rejected the Arizona challenge by a vote of 303-121 and the Pennsylvania challenge by a vote of 282-138.Here are the 13 Florida Republicans who, despite the terrorism caused by Trump’s baseless rhetoric, still voted to sustain one or both objections:The decision by these politicians to support a failed Trump-led coup has resulted in progressive lawmakers demanding accountability for the GOP colleagues who were complicit in yesterday’s attack. According to the Riverfront Times , Rep. Cori Bush (D-Missouri) is planning to introduce a resolution calling for the expulsion of lawmakers who "incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election.”“They have broken their sacred Oath of Office,” said Bush. “I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion.”