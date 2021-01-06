HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Orlando's pop-culture extravaganza MegaCon pushed back to August

Posted By on Wed, Jan 6, 2021 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JAMES DECHERT FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by James Dechert for Orlando Weekly
Orlando pop-culture mega-event MegaCon 2021 has been moved back to August from originally scheduled dates in March, according to event organizers.

A post on the MegaCon Facebook page on Wednesday explained that the postponement was part of a continuing attempt to deliver the "safest, best possible fan experience" as the coronavirus pandemic stretches on into 2021.

Last year was a tough one (obviously) for MegaCon and similar conventions across the country, and without a robust vaccine rollout, it's going to be hard for events like this — which feature packed crowds and close-quarters photo ops — to go forward. MegaCon canceled all 2020 in-person programming after initial postponements.



This year's MegaCon will now take place on Aug. 12-15, though still at the Orange County Convention Center.

Tickets for March will be honored during the August dates. Refunds are also available through MegaCon's website.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

