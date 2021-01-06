Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Orlando's pop-culture extravaganza MegaCon pushed back to August
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Jan 6, 2021 at 11:58 AM
Orlando pop-culture mega-event MegaCon
2021 has been moved back to August from originally scheduled dates in March, according to event organizers.
A post on the MegaCon Facebook page
on Wednesday explained that the postponement was part of a continuing attempt to deliver the "safest, best possible fan experience" as the coronavirus pandemic stretches on into 2021.
An update on MEGACON Orlando 2021: http://spr.ly/6189HVXutPosted by MegaCon Convention on Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Last year was a tough one (obviously) for MegaCon and similar conventions across the country, and without a robust vaccine rollout, it's going to be hard for events like this — which feature packed crowds and close-quarters photo ops — to go forward. MegaCon canceled all 2020 in-person programming
after initial postponements.
This year's MegaCon will now take place on Aug. 12-15, though still at the Orange County Convention Center.
Tickets for March will be honored during the August dates. Refunds are also available through MegaCon's website
.
