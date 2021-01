Orlando's 'Ladies Rock Camp' to happen virtually this year

click image Photo courtesy Orlando Girls Rock Camp/Facebook

Orlando's annual Ladies Rock Camp is still happening in 2021, but like most music things over the last almost-year, it's going to be virtual.Run by the same able and enthusiastic group that puts on Orlando Girls Rock Camp (and put that on virtually with success last year , it should be noted), Ladies Rock Camp is happening over two weekends in February and March — Feb. 26-28 and March 5-6.Women of all musical skill sets are invited to participate. Registration for camp is on a sliding scale of free-$150, and instruments will be provided. The culminating experience for campers is that they will collaborate on a cover song to be performed at a virtual showcase online at the end of the camp. Doing all of this virtually on Zoom is going to add extra layers of challenge, so respect to all involved.For those truly about to rock, register online for the February and March sessions.