Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Orlando's 'Ladies Rock Camp' to happen virtually this year
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Jan 6, 2021 at 8:00 AM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Orlando Girls Rock Camp/Facebook
Orlando's annual Ladies Rock Camp
is still happening in 2021, but like most music things over the last almost-year, it's going to be virtual.
Run by the same able and enthusiastic group that puts on Orlando Girls Rock Camp
(and put that on virtually with success last year
, it should be noted), Ladies Rock Camp is happening over two weekends in February and March — Feb. 26-28 and March 5-6.
Women of all musical skill sets are invited to participate. Registration for camp is on a sliding scale of free-$150, and instruments will be provided. The culminating experience for campers is that they will collaborate on a cover song to be performed at a virtual showcase online at the end of the camp. Doing all of this virtually on Zoom is going to add extra layers of challenge, so respect to all involved.
For those truly about to rock, register online
for the February and March sessions.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Tags: Ladies Rock Camp, Girls Rock Camp, Virtual, Music, Rock, Orlando, Bands, Instruments, Learn, Instruction, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.