Bloggytown

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida Gov. DeSantis announces that 22 Publix locations across the state will soon administer COVID-19 vaccines

Posted By on Wed, Jan 6, 2021 at 10:48 AM

click image SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY THE FLORIDA CHANNEL
  • Screen capture courtesy the Florida Channel
In a surprise press conference in Ocala Tuesday afternoon, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said select Publix locations would begin administering COVID-19 vaccines for residents 65 and over.

According to the governor, 22 Publix pharmacies across Marion, Citrus, and Hernando counties will launch the new pilot program, with more stores becoming available in the near future.



"Of all the things we've done, this Publix announcement is one of the most exciting because of the potential convenience for seniors, but then for the potential for this to be a major force multiplier throughout the state of Florida," said DeSantis, who just a couple days ago bit the head off of a CNN reporter for inquiring about seniors camping out for vaccines.

The Lakeland-based grocer, which has made literal billions off the pandemic, said it will start taking reservations for the vaccine through an online registration program this Thursday.

"Not everyone wants to drive across town to go to a hospital," added DeSantis. "But if you can go to your local supermarket and have access, make an appointment."

A list of participating Publix locations can be found here.


This story was originally posted at our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa.


