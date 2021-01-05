Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Thousands of doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Orange County on Tuesday
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Jan 5, 2021 at 4:55 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy Orange County Government
Thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer arrived in Orange County on Tuesday,
A total of 19,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were received by Orange County government this morning, and were immediately whisked into specialty freezers that Orange County had already purchased for this very purpose back in November
. And it's an investment that paid off in that it allowed the county's health officials to accept and safely store the Pfizer vaccine, which requires -80 degrees Celsius temperature storage.
From here, the county's Health Services department will be working with the Florida Department of Health to take the "next steps in dissemination of the vaccine to follow the state’s distribution plan" (A mixed bag to be sure with Gov. DeSantis at the helm
of the state.)
Updates on vaccine news in Orange County and instructions on registering to be vaccinated can be found on Orange County's Vaccine Information
page.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Tags: Orange Coumty, Orlando, Central Florida, Pandemic, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Vaccine, Rollout, Pfizer, Shipment, Storage, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.