Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Thousands of doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Orange County on Tuesday

Posted By on Tue, Jan 5, 2021 at 4:55 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY ORANGE COUNTY GOVERNMENT
  • Photo courtesy Orange County Government
Thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer arrived in Orange County on Tuesday,

A total of 19,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were received by Orange County government this morning, and were immediately whisked into specialty freezers that Orange County had already purchased for this very purpose back in November. And it's an investment that paid off in that it allowed the county's health officials to accept and safely store the Pfizer vaccine, which requires -80 degrees Celsius temperature storage.



From here, the county's Health Services department will be working with the Florida Department of Health to take the "next steps in dissemination of the vaccine to follow the state’s distribution plan" (A mixed bag to be sure with Gov. DeSantis at the helm of the state.)

Updates on vaccine news in Orange County and instructions on registering to be vaccinated can be found on Orange County's Vaccine Information page.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

