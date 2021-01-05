HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, January 5, 2021

There's still time to celebrate Milk District eatery Pom Pom's anniversary with bargains all week

Posted By on Tue, Jan 5, 2021 at 9:00 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY POM POM'S TEAHOUSE & SANDWICHERIA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria/Facebook
Milk District sandwich haven Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria has been celebrating their 15th anniversary with 15 days of bargains since the tail end of December, and there are still approximately a week's worth of deals and promotions left for us late starters.

Here's the final stretch, starting today:



Tuesday, Jan. 5: The first 15 people in the door get a free $15 gift certificate with $15 (or more) purchase
Wednesday, Jan. 6: The City of Orlando will declare today Pom Pom’s Day!
Thursday, Jan. 7: 15% off vegan sandwiches
Friday, Jan. 8: Free gift with food or drink purchase
Saturday, Jan. 9: 15% of proceeds from the day's lunch service will be donated to the OnePulse Foundation

Pom Pom's is located at 67 N. Bumby Ave. Follow their social media for more deal details. (Dealtails?)

🥳 15 YEAR CELEBRATION!! 🥳 It’s our Birthday!! Mark your calendars... we start the party on Saturday!! . Stay tuned for...

Posted by Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria on Thursday, December 24, 2020

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

