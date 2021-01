There's still time to celebrate Milk District eatery Pom Pom's anniversary with bargains all week

click image Photo courtesy Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria/Facebook

🥳 15 YEAR CELEBRATION!! 🥳 It’s our Birthday!! Mark your calendars... we start the party on Saturday!! . Stay tuned for... Posted by Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria on Thursday, December 24, 2020

Milk District sandwich haven Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria has been celebrating their 15th anniversary with 15 days of bargains since the tail end of December, and there are still approximately a week's worth of deals and promotions left for us late starters.Here's the final stretch, starting today:Tuesday, Jan. 5: The first 15 people in the door get a free $15 gift certificate with $15 (or more) purchaseWednesday, Jan. 6: The City of Orlando will declare today Pom Pom’s Day!Thursday, Jan. 7: 15% off vegan sandwichesFriday, Jan. 8: Free gift with food or drink purchaseSaturday, Jan. 9: 15% of proceeds from the day's lunch service will be donated to the OnePulse FoundationPom Pom's is located at 67 N. Bumby Ave. Follow their social media for more deal details. (Dealtails?)