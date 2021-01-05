Orlando electronic musician Kurt Rambus debuts dazzling new music video

Orlando electronic act Kurt Rambus — the experimental side project of longtime Orlando DJ Nigel John — has dropped a stunning new music video featuring local singer, puppeteer and burlesque performer Tymisha Harris (aka Tush).
The video for "Hayek and His Black Friend," a standout track from his 2020 concept albumThe Misadventures of Hayek Von Pinochet and His Men of Action, matches the skittering, blown-out beatscapes to collaged, black-and-white imagery and avant choreography from Harris and costumes from Tamara Marke-Leah.
The full Misadventures album is available to stream and purchase on Rambus' Bandcamp page. Notable also for purchase on that page is a grindcore-inspired t-shirt design that wouldn't look out of place at a Napalm Death merch table circa 1991.
