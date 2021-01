Lil Indies to host 'Hey Grrrl' group show highlighting women artists in Orlando

click image Photo courtesy Heidi Kneisl

Mills 50 establishment Lil Indies will this month see a return of the "Hey Grrrl" group art exhibition, spotlighting women artists from Orlando.Organized annually by Heidi Kneisl, "Hey Grrrl" assembles a group of local artists every year working across a range of media. In 2018, the exhibition even included a a compendium of unsolicited — and inevitably creepy — texts and chats.Featured artists this year include Avaryl Buzbee, Erin Nolan, Sarah Jane Rozman, Cassidy Jones, Megan Steward, the Naysayer and Valentina Felce. "Hey Grrrl" opens at Lil Indies on Friday, Jan. 15. Checking out the art is free, but you more than likely should buy a drink to support the host establishment. Masks and social distancing are prerequisites.Helpful note for the crowd averse: The art will remain on the walls of Indies for a month after opening night, so there is plenty of time for perusal.