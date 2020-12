Timucua rebroadcasts performance by David Bjella and Hannah Sun on Sunday

click to enlarge via cedarvalleymusic.org

Hannah Sun

click to enlarge via cedarvalleymusic.org

David Bjella

If you're too sane to paddle out into the predicted tsunami of the winter COVID surge, well, who can blame you (save for some kook deniers)?So, though not live, a safe concert option is Timucua's online rebroadcast of the 2019 performance by accomplished local educator-performersa UCF cello professor, and Hannah Sun, a Stetson professor of piano.The show features a classical program ofandsonatas that's sure to be heady and consuming, and the broadcast is a donation-based presentation to benefit the artists — so give what you can to make their holidays.The online broadcast is on Sunday, Dec. 27, at 7:30 p.m. through Timucua's website.