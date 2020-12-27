HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Sunday, December 27, 2020

The Heard

Timucua rebroadcasts performance by David Bjella and Hannah Sun on Sunday

Posted By on Sun, Dec 27, 2020 at 4:11 PM

click to enlarge Hannah Sun - VIA CEDARVALLEYMUSIC.ORG
  • via cedarvalleymusic.org
  • Hannah Sun
If you're too sane to paddle out into the predicted tsunami of the winter COVID surge, well, who can blame you (save for some kook deniers)?

So, though not live, a safe concert option is Timucua's online rebroadcast of the 2019 performance by accomplished local educator-performers David Bjella, a UCF cello professor, and Hannah Sun, a Stetson professor of piano.
click to enlarge David Bjella - VIA CEDARVALLEYMUSIC.ORG
  • via cedarvalleymusic.org
  • David Bjella
The show features a classical program of Beethoven and Rachmaninoff sonatas that's sure to be heady and consuming, and the broadcast is a donation-based presentation to benefit the artists — so give what you can to make their holidays.



The online broadcast is on Sunday, Dec. 27, at 7:30 p.m. through Timucua's website.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

