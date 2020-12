Orlando chef Alfred Mann is relaunching his famed Munchies Live BBQ stand at a lakeside spot in Gotha

click to enlarge photo via Munchie's Live BBQ | Instagram

Chef Alfred L. Mann is relaunching his famed BBQ stand, Munchies Live BBQ, as an immersive, interactive experience in Gotha, Florida.Chef Mann says, "It all started an idea, tent, table, wood and a grill ... We’ve come a long way since then. Looking forward to seeing our regular guests, neighbors, friends and family."Munchies is now booking reservations at 407-879-6761 for Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to noon and 3-5 p.m. for the week of Jan. 4, 2021. The new rustic, lakefront spot is at 2037 Hempel Ave., Gotha, FL, 34734, and customers will enjoy a two-hour seating on Lake Fischer with Memphis- and North Carolina-style barbecue, plus kayaking, canoeing, fishing and more.Drive-through and takeout meals will still be available during the Live BBQ Experience.Visit facebook.com/munchieslivebbq for more information.