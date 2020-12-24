HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 24, 2020

Tip Jar

Orlando chef Alfred Mann is relaunching his famed Munchies Live BBQ stand at a lakeside spot in Gotha

Posted By on Thu, Dec 24, 2020 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MUNCHIE'S LIVE BBQ | INSTAGRAM
  • photo via Munchie's Live BBQ | Instagram
Chef Alfred L. Mann is relaunching his famed BBQ stand, Munchies Live BBQ, as an immersive, interactive experience in Gotha, Florida.

Chef Mann says, "It all started an idea, tent, table, wood and a grill ... We’ve come a long way since then. Looking forward to seeing our regular guests, neighbors, friends and family."



Munchies is now booking reservations at 407-879-6761 for Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to noon and 3-5 p.m. for the week of Jan. 4, 2021. The new rustic, lakefront spot is at 2037 Hempel Ave., Gotha, FL, 34734, and customers will enjoy a two-hour seating on Lake Fischer with Memphis- and North Carolina-style barbecue, plus kayaking, canoeing, fishing and more.

Drive-through and takeout meals will still be available during the Live BBQ Experience.

Visit facebook.com/munchieslivebbq for more information.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Russell's on Lake Ivanhoe plates stellar food while paying homage to Orlando's Ivanhoe District
Yes, iconic U.K. DJ Paul Oakenfold is playing Orlando this week
Antica Pizzeria fires up the most drop-dead gorgeous Neapolitan pies in Orlando (well, Altamonte)
The Central Florida Jewish Film Festival goes virtual this time around, and adds some local flavor
100 years ago in Ocoee, Black residents were murdered and driven off the land they owned, yet few know the story
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Florida couple was arrested after exiting a moving plane via emergency slide with their puppy Read More

  2. Top corporate donors like Public and AT+T are forking over re-election cash to Florida Gov. DeSantis Read More

  3. Florida Gov. DeSantis vows to ‘hobble’ local leaders who try to shut down businesses for COVID safety Read More

  4. There is an open call for Orlando musicians to contribute a tune to a Will's Pub benefit compilation through January Read More

  5. Matcha Café Maiko opens on Mills Avenue this weekend with all manner of eye-opening treats Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation