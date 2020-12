Plaza Live's 'Front Porch Concerts' series will return in 2021 with plenty of Orlando musical talent

click image Photo by Norrel Blair courtesy Cat Ridgeway/Facebook

Cat Ridgeway & the Tourists

The Plaza Live will be continuing the outdoors " Front Porch Concerts " show series well into 2021, with a packed lineup of local heavyweights.Curated by the indefatigable Jessica Pawli of Southern Fried Sunday fame, a deep well of local talent will be headlining these Thursday "weekend warm-up" gigs, kicking off with the Brown Bag Brass Band in mid-January.The weekly schedule confirmed so far includes:Jan. 14: Brown Bag Brass BandJan. 21: Big Ron Betts TrioJan. 28: BeemoFeb. 4: Bloody Jug BandFeb. 18: Best In Brass: New Orleans Brass BandFeb. 25: Midnight RamblersMar 4: Cat Ridgeway & the TouristsMar 11: Oak Hill DriftersMar 18: Jordan Foley & the WheelhouseMar 25: Beth McKee & Her Funky Time BandFood trucks will be on site for these shows, and the Plaza Bar will be open for business.'Front Porch Concert' tickets are sold in groups — $60 for a table that accommodates up to 4 people — or general admission for $10-$15. Tickets are available now