Wednesday, December 23, 2020

The Heard

Plaza Live's 'Front Porch Concerts' series will return in 2021 with plenty of Orlando musical talent

Posted By on Wed, Dec 23, 2020 at 2:59 PM

click image Cat Ridgeway & the Tourists - PHOTO BY NORREL BLAIR COURTESY CAT RIDGEWAY/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Norrel Blair courtesy Cat Ridgeway/Facebook
  • Cat Ridgeway & the Tourists
The Plaza Live will be continuing the outdoors "Front Porch Concerts" show series well into 2021, with a packed lineup of local heavyweights.

Curated by the indefatigable Jessica Pawli of Southern Fried Sunday fame, a deep well of local talent will be headlining these Thursday "weekend warm-up" gigs, kicking off with the Brown Bag Brass Band in mid-January.



The weekly schedule confirmed so far includes:

Jan. 14: Brown Bag Brass Band
Jan. 21: Big Ron Betts Trio
Jan. 28: Beemo
Feb. 4: Bloody Jug Band
Feb. 18: Best In Brass: New Orleans Brass Band
Feb. 25: Midnight Ramblers
Mar 4: Cat Ridgeway & the Tourists
Mar 11: Oak Hill Drifters
Mar 18: Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse
Mar 25: Beth McKee & Her Funky Time Band

Food trucks will be on site for these shows, and the Plaza Bar will be open for business.

'Front Porch Concert' tickets are sold in groups — $60 for a table that accommodates up to 4 people — or general admission for $10-$15. Tickets are available now.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

