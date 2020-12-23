Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Matcha Café Maiko opens on Mills Avenue this weekend with all manner of eye-opening treats
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Dec 23, 2020 at 4:03 PM
Photo courtesy Matcha Café Maiko/Facebook
If you find yourself on Mill Avenue this weekend in need of a tasty energy-boost, but are not in the mood for coffee, the newly-opening Matcha Café Maiko
might just have your number
Matcha Café Maiko, new purveyor of premium green-tea ice cream, floats, lattes, teas and more, will be celebrating their grand opening weekend on Dec. 26-27.
To mark the occasion, Matcha Café will be offering a 30 percent discount on all menu items.
The café uses organic ceremonial-grade matcha and hojicha powders directly from the 300 year-old Harima Gardens in Kyoto, Japan.
Matcha Café Maiko
is located at 639 N. Mills Ave.
