HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Tip Jar

Matcha Café Maiko opens on Mills Avenue this weekend with all manner of eye-opening treats

Posted By on Wed, Dec 23, 2020 at 4:03 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY MATCHA CAFÉ MAIKO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Matcha Café Maiko/Facebook
If you find yourself on Mill Avenue this weekend in need of a tasty energy-boost, but are not in the mood for coffee, the newly-opening Matcha Café Maiko might just have your number

Matcha Café Maiko, new purveyor of premium green-tea ice cream, floats, lattes, teas and more, will be celebrating their grand opening weekend on Dec. 26-27.



To mark the occasion, Matcha Café will be offering a 30 percent discount on all menu items.

The café uses organic ceremonial-grade matcha and hojicha powders directly from the 300 year-old Harima Gardens in Kyoto, Japan.

Matcha Café Maiko is located at 639 N. Mills Ave.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Russell's on Lake Ivanhoe plates stellar food while paying homage to Orlando's Ivanhoe District
Antica Pizzeria fires up the most drop-dead gorgeous Neapolitan pies in Orlando (well, Altamonte)
The Central Florida Jewish Film Festival goes virtual this time around, and adds some local flavor
Yes, iconic U.K. DJ Paul Oakenfold is playing Orlando this week
Bao's Castle in SoDo offers a whole lot to like
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Florida couple was arrested after exiting a moving plane via emergency slide with their puppy Read More

  2. Florida Gov. DeSantis vows to ‘hobble’ local leaders who try to shut down businesses for COVID safety Read More

  3. Disney's glorified strip mall Flamingo Crossings will soon be home to multiple local businesses Read More

  4. Florida Republican wants to make it harder for state to move to single-payer health care, a thing no one has said they plan to do Read More

  5. There is an open call for Orlando musicians to contribute a tune to a Will's Pub benefit compilation through January Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation