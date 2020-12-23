HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Enjoy the flavors of the 1990s with the resurrection of Doritos 3D chips

Posted By on Wed, Dec 23, 2020 at 11:57 AM

click image Ali Landry - SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY THE HALL OF ADVERTISING/YOUTUBE
  • Screen capture courtesy the Hall of Advertising/YouTube
  • Ali Landry
Millennials and Gen Z-ers may remember the 1998 Doritos 3Ds Super Bowl spot in which actress and late-'90s it-girl Ali Landry did her best to give the crunchy snack some steamy appeal.

Now, Frito Lay is introducing Doritos 3Ds to a new generation.



The corn snack's hollow, puffed-up shape will return — along with Landry as celeb spokesperson — but new are a pair of amped-up flavor options: Spicy Ranch and Chili Cheese Nacho.
"Doritos 3D Crunch is one of our most anticipated product launches ever. What's exciting is that we didn't just bring back the original — we've evolved it to reflect the snacking trends of a new generation," said Rachel Ferdinando, Frito-Lay North America's chief marketing officer, in a press release. "We're thrilled to introduce a new version at a time when we all could use a small moment of joy.”

Whether you buy into the notion that ranch dressing and nachos reflect "snacking trends of a new generation," the 3D chips will nonetheless be available in stores starting Monday, Dec. 28.

This story first appeared in our sister paper, the San Antonio Current.

