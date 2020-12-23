Enjoy the flavors of the 1990s with the resurrection of Doritos 3D chips

Screen capture courtesy the Hall of Advertising/YouTube
Ali Landry
Millennials and Gen Z-ers may remember the 1998 Doritos 3Ds Super Bowl spot in which actress and late-'90s it-girl Ali Landry did her best to give the crunchy snack some steamy appeal.
Now, Frito Lay is introducing Doritos 3Ds to a new generation.
The corn snack's hollow, puffed-up shape will return — along with Landry as celeb spokesperson — but new are a pair of amped-up flavor options: Spicy Ranch and Chili Cheese Nacho.
"Doritos 3D Crunch is one of our most anticipated product launches ever. What's exciting is that we didn't just bring back the original — we've evolved it to reflect the snacking trends of a new generation," said Rachel Ferdinando, Frito-Lay North America's chief marketing officer, in a press release. "We're thrilled to introduce a new version at a time when we all could use a small moment of joy.”
Whether you buy into the notion that ranch dressing and nachos reflect "snacking trends of a new generation," the 3D chips will nonetheless be available in stores starting Monday, Dec. 28.
