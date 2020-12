There is an open call for Orlando musicians to contribute a tune to a Will's Pub benefit compilation through January

click image

Orlando show promoters Montgomery Drive are putting out an open call for musical contributions for a Will's Pub benefit compilation album. And you, the enterprising local musician, have until the end of January to shoot your shot.To contribute a track or get more information about doing so, send an email to WillsPubComp@gmail.com Confirmed bands will be added to the blank sticker art (see above) that will also serve as the album cover.This album should be a nice companion to the Uncle Lou's benefit compilation album, Live at Uncle Lou's , released by Violent Breed Records earlier this year.