The Heard

Tuesday, December 22, 2020

There is an open call for Orlando musicians to contribute a tune to a Will's Pub benefit compilation through January

Posted By on Tue, Dec 22, 2020 at 1:05 PM

Orlando show promoters Montgomery Drive are putting out an open call for musical contributions for a Will's Pub benefit compilation album. And you, the enterprising local musician, have until the end of January to shoot your shot.

To contribute a track or get more information about doing so, send an email to WillsPubComp@gmail.com.



Confirmed bands will be added to the blank sticker art (see above) that will also serve as the album cover.

This album should be a nice companion to the Uncle Lou's benefit compilation album, Live at Uncle Lou's, released by Violent Breed Records earlier this year.

