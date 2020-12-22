Tuesday, December 22, 2020
There is an open call for Orlando musicians to contribute a tune to a Will's Pub benefit compilation through January
By Matthew Moyer
December 22, 2020
Orlando show promoters Montgomery Drive
are putting out an open call for musical contributions for a Will's Pub benefit compilation album. And you, the enterprising local musician, have until the end of January to shoot your shot.
To contribute a track or get more information about doing so, send an email to WillsPubComp@gmail.com
Confirmed bands will be added to the blank sticker art (see above) that will also serve as the album cover.
This album should be a nice companion to the Uncle Lou's benefit compilation album, Live at Uncle Lou's
, released by Violent Breed Records earlier this year.
