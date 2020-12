Milk District becomes the 'Almond Milk District' through January to promote plant-based options

click image Photo courtesy Milk District/Facebook

Merchants in Orlando's Milk District are marking the start of 2021 with a health-conscious New Year's resolution: to encourage vegan-friendly food and beverage options in the Main Street District's shops and restaurants.To that end, through January the Milk District will be running the " Almond Milk District " promotion, with 15 businesses promoting plant-based food and drink, and cruelty-free products in salons.Participating business include: À La Cart, Alchemy, ATJ Fitness, Dharma Fine Vittles, Drunken Monkey, The Hemp Depot, MX Taco, Pom Pom’s Teahouse & Sandwicheria, Valhalla Bakery and more TBA.Wandering Palm Food Tours will be offering sampling tours of several of participating establishments all month.“As meat alternatives rise sharply in popularity across the country, it’s important to know that our local, independent businesses have long been leaders in this sector," said Zac Alfson, executive director of the Milk District, in a press statement. "By promoting these options, it lets those among the estimated one-third of Americans who are replacing meat with other options at least once a week know that they are welcome, and have plenty of choices, in the Milk District.”For more information on this promotion, visit the Milk District's website