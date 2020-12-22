Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Florida Republican wants to make it harder for state to move to single-payer health care, a thing no one has said they plan to do
Photo via Manny Diaz Jr. | Facebook
A Senate Republican wants to change the Florida Constitution to make it harder to move to a single-payer health care system.
Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., R-Hialeah, filed a proposed constitutional amendment (SJR 340) on Monday that would require two-thirds votes of both the House and Senate before a single-payer system could be enacted.
Diaz’s proposal is filed for consideration during the 2021 legislative session, which will start in March. If approved by lawmakers, it would go on the 2022 ballot.
A single-payer system generally involves a government paying health-care costs. The Republican-controlled Legislature has shown no indication that it would consider such a system, though Medicaid pays costs for low-income, elderly and disabled people who qualify.
