Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Apopka's Scotty Foundation horse sanctuary holding volunteer event this weekend

Posted By on Tue, Dec 22, 2020 at 12:21 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY SCOTTY FOUNDATION/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Scotty Foundation/Facebook
The Scotty Foundation, a Central Florida nonprofit horse sanctuary, is having a bit of a rough 2020, as are many nonprofits and charitable organization locally and all over the country. In hopes of ending the year on a happier note, Scotty is holding a charity event this Saturday; it's free and all you have to do is volunteer some of your time to help care for the horses at the Apopka horse farm.

On Saturday, Dec. 27, from noon to 4 p.m., you are invited to come to the Scotty Foundation's stables and volunteer for a few hours — mostly doing low-impact tasks like helping brush and bathe the horses. And if you play your cards right, you might be able to even ride a horse.



There is an RSVP link online with more information.

The Scotty Foundation is a nonprofit sanctuary dedicated to rescuing, rehoming and rehabilitating horses and other animals.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be in effect. Masks are required.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

