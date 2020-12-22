Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Apopka's Scotty Foundation horse sanctuary holding volunteer event this weekend
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Dec 22, 2020 at 12:21 PM
The Scotty Foundation
Photo courtesy Scotty Foundation/Facebook
, a Central Florida nonprofit horse sanctuary, is having a bit of a rough 2020, as are many nonprofits and charitable organization locally and all over the country. In hopes of ending the year on a happier note, Scotty is holding a charity event this Saturday; it's free and all you have to do is volunteer some of your time to help care for the horses at the Apopka horse farm.
On Saturday, Dec. 27, from noon to 4 p.m., you are invited to come to the Scotty Foundation's stables and volunteer for a few hours — mostly doing low-impact tasks like helping brush and bathe the horses. And if you play your cards right, you might be able to even ride a horse.
There is an RSVP link online
with more information.
The Scotty Foundation
is a nonprofit sanctuary dedicated to rescuing, rehoming and rehabilitating horses and other animals.
COVID-19 safety precautions will be in effect. Masks are required.
