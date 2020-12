A Florida couple and their puppy were arrested after exiting a moving plane via emergency slide

click to enlarge Adobe

A Lake Worth couple caused mayhem on a flight departing New York's LaGuardia Airport today when they unlatched a cabin door and bounced (literally) from the Atlanta-bound plane.The Associated Press reports that Antonio Murdock, 31, and Brianna Greco, 23, were arrested on charges including criminal mischief and trespassing.According to witnesses on the flight, Murdock forced open the door and jumped out, using the inflatable emergency chute, as the plane was taxiing down the runway. He was quickly followed by Greco, holding a large Great Dane puppy.The spoke to Murdock , who said he was having a panic attack and needed to deplane.“I asked them three or four times to let me off,” he said. “They said they were stopping the plane and they never stopped the plane, and I got to the point where I was just feeling dizzy. I didn’t even know there was a slot to go down the slide. I just thought it was a regular door.”Port Authority of New York/New Jersey spokeswoman Lenis Valens said Rain, the service dog, was taken to a Brooklyn animal shelter.