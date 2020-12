Orlando's Frontyard Festival adds new shows for 2021 including Preacher Lawson, Foreigner and more

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Frontyard Festival

Preacher Lawson

The Frontyard Festival has added an eclectic and star-studded new slate of events for early 2021, including comedy, classic rock, classical and a heavy group of jazz stars.The six-month arts and music outdoor extravaganza, already underway, is set to continue through much of 2021 with performances most every day of the week from both local and national acts.The new offerings include a return show from hometown hero and comedian Preacher Lawson, a tw0-night stand from classic rockers Foreigner, the Orlando Philharmonic running through Gershwin's greatest hits, the Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center presenting music that inspired and soundtracked the civil rights movement and more.Tickets are already available for the shows — seating is sold in groups of 2 or more for private socially distanced pods — and can be snapped up through the Frontyard Festival's website