The Heard

Monday, December 21, 2020

Orlando's Frontyard Festival adds new shows for 2021 including Preacher Lawson, Foreigner and more

Posted By on Mon, Dec 21, 2020 at 11:05 AM

Preacher Lawson
  • Photo courtesy Frontyard Festival
  • Preacher Lawson
The Frontyard Festival has added an eclectic and star-studded new slate of events for early 2021, including comedy, classic rock, classical and a heavy group of jazz stars.

The six-month arts and music outdoor extravaganza, already underway, is set to continue through much of 2021 with performances most every day of the week from both local and national acts.



The new offerings include a return show from hometown hero and comedian Preacher Lawson, a tw0-night stand from classic rockers Foreigner, the Orlando Philharmonic running through Gershwin's greatest hits, the Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center presenting music that inspired and soundtracked the civil rights movement and more.

Jan. 15, 2021: The Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center: Let Freedom Ring
Jan. 30, 2021: Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Presents: Gershwin!
Feb. 12, 2021: Gilberto Santa Rosa: Amor y Salsa
March 13, 2021: Preacher Lawson
March 23-24, 2021: Foreigner

Tickets are already available for the shows — seating is sold in groups of 2 or more for private socially distanced pods — and can be snapped up through the Frontyard Festival's website.

