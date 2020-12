El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico bring Christmas spice to Frontyard Festival on Wednesday

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of the Roots Agency

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico

A white Christmas is a nice, old-fashioned notion, but it’s never really been like that down here south of the South.In clime and culture, our holidays still got that tropical heat, which means that sometimessoundtracks our Navidad. And there’s no bigger way to ring it in like that than with legendary orchestraDubbed “La Universidad de la Salsa” because it’s fostered so many stars in its nearly six decades of existence, this hallowed musical institution is as mega as it gets in salsa.And thankfully, this " Mega Latin Christmas " concert is an outdoor one as part of the Dr. Phillips Center’sShow starts at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23. Tickets for socially distanced boxes as low as a two-person minimum are still available. Remember: If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.