American Sirens conjure up Jazz Age holiday sounds for free Wednesday at 'Live and Local Lunch' series

click to enlarge Photo via American Sirens Facebook

American Sirens

Photo courtesy of Dr. Phillips Center

Dr. Phillips Center Frontyard Festival

Yet another layer of the Dr. Phillips Center’s incredibly robust answer to in-person live music in the COVID age, theseries presents, as its name implies, lunchtime matinee concerts as part of the Frontyard Festival. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on show days, members of thewill perform for free.You pick one of the plaza’s purpose-built distanced boxes and take in the complimentary offering. What’s more, food and drinks from on-site restaurants can be delivered right to you.This latest edition is all about classic holiday style with theThe cabaret trio of Lindsay Flick, Rachel Copeland, and Alejandra Martinez rolls things back to thefrom the 1920s to the 1940s.The free show begins at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23.Remember: If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.