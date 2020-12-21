HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Monday, December 21, 2020

The Heard

American Sirens conjure up Jazz Age holiday sounds for free Wednesday at 'Live and Local Lunch' series

Posted By on Mon, Dec 21, 2020 at 2:04 PM

click to enlarge American Sirens - PHOTO VIA AMERICAN SIRENS FACEBOOK
  • Photo via American Sirens Facebook
  • American Sirens
Yet another layer of the Dr. Phillips Center’s incredibly robust answer to in-person live music in the COVID age, the Live & Local Lunch series presents, as its name implies, lunchtime matinee concerts as part of the Frontyard Festival.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on show days, members of the Central Florida Musician's Association will perform for free.



You pick one of the plaza’s purpose-built distanced boxes and take in the complimentary offering. What’s more, food and drinks from on-site restaurants can be delivered right to you.
Dr. Phillips Center Frontyard Festival - PHOTO COURTESY OF DR. PHILLIPS CENTER
  • Photo courtesy of Dr. Phillips Center
  • Dr. Phillips Center Frontyard Festival
This latest edition is all about classic holiday style with the American Sirens.

The cabaret trio of Lindsay Flick, Rachel Copeland, and Alejandra Martinez rolls things back to the jazz golden age from the 1920s to the 1940s.

The free show begins at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Remember: If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

