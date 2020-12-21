A 6-foot alligator was freed today after being trapped in a Sarasota storm drain

click to enlarge photo via Sarasota County Sheriffs

Imagine coming across this on your morning jog! Deputies responded to Cerromar Terr., Venice, to help this 6’ 🐊 free himself from a storm drain. THX to deputies who lifted the concrete slab to help him break free. A trapper was called but did not respond so the 🐊 was released. pic.twitter.com/2rQTpN8W3c — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) December 21, 2020

Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department said a 6-foot-long alligator had to be removed from a storm drain Monday morning.According to a social media post from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department, the gator was stuck in a Cerromar Terrace storm drain in South Venice, and was freed after deputies lifted the cement slab to help it escape.The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said a trapper was called but didn’t respond, so the gator was released.It’s not unusual to find Florida alligators lurking in holes in the ground to stay warm, especially this time of year, says the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. When temps get below 70 degrees Fahrenheit, gators will stop feeding, and if temps get below 55 degrees Fahrenheit they’ll go totally dormant.“Alligators are dormant throughout much of the winter season,” says the FWC. “During this time, they can be found in burrows (or 'dens') that they construct adjacent to an alligator hole or open water, but they occasionally emerge to bask in the sun during spells of warm weather.”