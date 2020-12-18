Friday, December 18, 2020
The Nook on Robinson in the Milk District screens holiday fare outdoors on Friday
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Dec 18, 2020 at 1:02 PM
Phtoo courtesy 'A Christmas Story'/Facebook
Milk District venue the Nook on Robinson
is screening some classic holiday fare on Friday night outside with a few twists and turns, courtesy of Uncomfortable Brunch mastermind Joshua Martin.
Holiday Classics at the Nook kicks off
at 7:30 p.m. with 30 minutes of holiday-themed cartoons and commercials sourced from the depths of 1990s childhood nostalgia.
Following that will be a double-header of the original animated version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas
— complete with Boris Karloff narration — and then seasonal standby A Christmas Story
.
The event is free but feel free to tip the evening's curator, and since the night is going to be chilly, do make sure you're properly bundled and/or blanketed.
Masks are required (and will keep your face warm!).
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
