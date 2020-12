The Nook on Robinson in the Milk District screens holiday fare outdoors on Friday

click image Phtoo courtesy 'A Christmas Story'/Facebook

Milk District venue the Nook on Robinson is screening some classic holiday fare on Friday night outside with a few twists and turns, courtesy of Uncomfortable Brunch mastermind Joshua Martin. Holiday Classics at the Nook kicks off at 7:30 p.m. with 30 minutes of holiday-themed cartoons and commercials sourced from the depths of 1990s childhood nostalgia.Following that will be a double-header of the original animated version of— complete with Boris Karloff narration — and then seasonal standbyThe event is free but feel free to tip the evening's curator, and since the night is going to be chilly, do make sure you're properly bundled and/or blanketed.Masks are required (and will keep your face warm!).