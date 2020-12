The Byrne Brothers bring traditional Irish song and dance to Claddagh Cottage on Saturday

click to enlarge via thebyrnebrothers.com

While checking out the plentiful Irish music offerings at Raglan Road a couple years ago, probably the most genuine and charming display I saw were the Byrne Brothers, who were then in residency at the Disney Springs entertainment spot and drew lots of onlookers.Accompanied by father Tommy, the three young brothers — Luca, Finn and Dempsey — bring traditional authenticity straight from the old country.They’re based in Orlando now but hail from Dublin and hold championships in Ireland in traditional instruments and even dancing, so expect a lively display with as much jigs as jams.In Claddagh Cottage's cozy confines, it should be especially rousing. Show is on Saturday, Dec. 19 , at 7 p.m. The performance is free.And remember: If you come out, respect everyone's distance, for all our sakes.