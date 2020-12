'Museum of Illusions' to open in Orlando's Icon Park

click to enlarge Photo courtesy the Museum of Illusions

"They're not tricks, Michael. They're illusions"

Icon Park in Orlando will soon see the opening of a new "edutainment" attraction dubbed the Museum of Illusions Set to open on Jan. 9, 2021, this is the 20th "Museum of Illusions" location worldwide, but the first outpost in Florida.Museum of Illusions Orlando will house 50 different exhibits based around optical (yes) illusions and tricks of perception, all promised to be "interactive, immersive and distinctly incomprehensible."The exhibits, including the Infinity Room and the Reverse Room, provide visitors with backdrops and scenes that are eminently Instagrammable and social media-friendly, which is a good portion of the appeal for patrons of the various Museums around the globe.“Many international guests are familiar with our concept through social networking,” said Museum of Illusions Orlando general manager George Youngdahl. “We can’t wait to bring our museum to Central Florida – there’s nothing quite like it here.”As well as alternately dazzling and disorienting visitors, the Museum also breaks down the deceptively simple concepts behind the illusions on exhibit in each room.Ticketing and reservation information can be found on the Museum's website . From Jan. 9-31, there will be special preview pricing, with discounted tickets going for $15.COVID-19 safety measures that will be in place include mandatory face masks, limited capacity and designated time slots for visitors.