Thursday, December 17, 2020

7-Eleven tests out vast new coffee menu in the Orlando area

Posted By on Thu, Dec 17, 2020 at 12:08 PM

click to enlarge A 7-Eleven user dazzled by all the choice - PHOTO COURTESY M BOOTH
  • Photo courtesy M Booth
  • A 7-Eleven user dazzled by all the choice
Convenience store chain 7-Eleven is introducing a wide array of new coffee options for purchase in-store, in hopes of competing with your favorite corporate coffee chain and/or cool neighborhood spot. And you will be able to experience this in Orlando starting now.

7-Eleven has bolstered their usual hot and cold coffee offerings with  espresso, lattes, cappuccinos, nitro cold brew and more, along with all manner of syrups, creamers and toppings. So far Orlando and Long Island, New York are the two test markets for this new menu, before it goes national.



So is 7-Eleven hiring in-store baristas too? Nope. That's all you, buddy. All of this is going to provided automat-style, with touchscreen machines and tap levers for you to craft your own custom coffee drink.

And participating stores will be sticking to the usual price point, where cost is determined by size of the cup rather than the type of the drink. So be a champion and get a Big Gulp of espresso.


_
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

