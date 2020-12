10-piece Jacksonville orchestra LPT bring Afro-Cuban heat to the New Standard on Friday

click to enlarge Miguel Emmanualli

With all the surprisingly sustained cool weather we’ve been enjoying lately, surely some of us Central Floridians are shivering like chihuahuas. Well, this concert at theis the perfect chance to thaw out in glory.With a whopping 10-piece orchestra, Jacksonville salsa syndicatewill blow through town like a hot tropical wind with their true-school Afro-Cuban heat.The limited capacity show by the self-styled "new ambassadors of Salsa music in the Southeast" is at the New Standard at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18 And remember: If you come out, respect everyone's distance, for all our sakes.