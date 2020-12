Two downtown Orlando venues fined by Orange County's coronavirus inspection teams

click image Photo by Bao Le-Huu

Yelle at the Social back in 2018

Some of Orlando's first citations and fines were issued over the weekend by Orange County's coronavirus strike teams as part of Mayor Jerry Deming's new executive order , and two well-known downtown venues were among those found to not be following local and CDC guidelines.Just over 5,800 businesses were visited, and teams found a 98% compliance rate, says Demings. Seven citations and 17 warnings were issued by the strike teams over the weekend, and nightspots the Social and Celine were each fined as part of those operations.The Social recently returned to holding live concerts , and Celine has a fairly busy events calendar going back several months. This is at least the second time Celine has been warned by the strike team.The fines levied against the two venues were in the amount of $300, according to Orange County spokeswoman Despina McLaughlin. She added that businesses may contest those fines.