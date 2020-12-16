HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Two downtown Orlando venues fined by Orange County's coronavirus inspection teams

Posted By on Wed, Dec 16, 2020 at 11:29 AM

click image Yelle at the Social back in 2018 - PHOTO BY BAO LE-HUU
  • Photo by Bao Le-Huu
  • Yelle at the Social back in 2018
Some of Orlando's first citations and fines were issued over the weekend by Orange County's coronavirus strike teams as part of Mayor Jerry Deming's new executive order, and two well-known downtown venues were among those found to not be following local and CDC guidelines.

Just over 5,800 businesses were visited, and teams found a 98% compliance rate, says Demings. Seven citations and 17 warnings were issued by the strike teams over the weekend, and nightspots the Social and Celine were each fined as part of those operations.



The Social recently returned to holding live concerts, and Celine has a fairly busy events calendar going back several months. This is at least the second time Celine has been warned by the strike team.

The fines levied against the two venues were in the amount of $300, according to Orange County spokeswoman Despina McLaughlin. She added that businesses may contest those fines.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

