Orange County's CARES Act Portal for individual assistance to open for the very last time on Thursday morning

click image Photo courtesy Orange County, FL/Facebook

This is truly it. The Orange County CARES Act Portal for individual and family assistance will open for the 12th and final time on Thursday, Dec. 17.On Thursday, the portal opens bright and early at 8 a.m. to accept 10,000 new applications and allocate $2 million in remaining CARES Act funding and pandemic assistance for individuals residing in Orange County."Our ultimate goal is not to send any money back to the federal government," said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings during a press briefing on Monday.Applicants are eligible for "a one-time payment of $1,000 per household for residents affected by COVID-19."Multiple members of the same household may apply separately for these CARES Act payouts, and if you were denied when you applied over the last few months, you may reapply.More information on required forms and application procedures is available on Orange County's CARES site . And it's best to get an early start when applying, as the portal usually closes within an hour or so of opening.