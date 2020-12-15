HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Bloggytown

The deadline to apply for Orange County's Eviction Diversion rental assitance program is Wednesday

Posted By on Tue, Dec 15, 2020 at 2:49 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY ORANGE COUNT FL/TWITTER
  • Photo courtesy Orange Count FL/Twitter
The deadline for applications for Orange County's Eviction Diversion Program is Wednesday, Dec. 16, but local officials are still urging applicants to submit forms before time runs out.

The Eviction Diversion Program was launched on Aug. 25, as a means of providing some measure of monetary relief for Orange County residents facing eviction due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Thus far, 2,273 Orange County families have received aid from this program.



The Program is coming to an end this week because the federal government has mandated that CARES Act money must be spent (by Orange County) by the end of December.

Eviction Diversion allocates $13.3 million in federal and state CARES Act money toward rental assistance for locals. Individual tenants are eligible for up to $4,000 in rent relief.

Applicants must be at least two months behind on their rent at the time of applying, and there is no income cap for this program.

More information and applications are available through the Orange County CARES Act site. If you have an application already in process, that must be completed by Dec. 24.

"Our ultimate goal is not to sen any money back to the federal government," said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings during a press briefing on Monday.

_

