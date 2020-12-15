Tuesday, December 15, 2020
'Sleigher: The Heavy Metal Xmas Party' rages back at the Haven on Friday
By Bao Le-Huu
on Tue, Dec 15, 2020 at 1:54 PM
Photo courtesy Withering Earth/Facebook
Withering Earth
Holiday cheer is for headbangers too. And with the year we’ve had, a little raging is definitely in order.
That's where Sleigher: The Heavy Metal Xmas Party
comes in. Featuring Withering Earth, Auditory Armory, Darkness By Design
and Beyond Silence,
this Central Florida roundup is a stuffed stocking of theatrical metal.
Sleigher: The Heavy Metal Xmas Party
The show begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, at metal den the Haven Lounge.
Anyone wearing a Santa hat or an ugly Christmas sweater gets drink specials.
Masks are required for entry and standing, and drinking is allowed only when seated. Grab discounted advance tickets for $10 are still available.
Remember: If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
