Orlando piano lady par excellence Carol Stein makes her first return to Blue Bamboo all year

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Carol Stein

Carol Stein

When the headliner of a 2016 Timucua concert was a no-show, I watched local piano ladyagree to take the stage — without any notice, at a show she had only planned to attend as a spectator — and completely bring down a house full of people who had devoted their evening to seeing someone else.It was an impromptu marvel that nutshelled the pure joy of watching a consummate piano performer like Stein deliver music as entertainment and not just art.On Friday, Dec. 18, at 8 p.m., she makes her first return to thethis entire year.The venue has safety protocols in place like limited capacity, mask requirements, distanced tables and a new UV system in their HVAC.Tickets are $25 and are still available. Remember: If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.