Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020

Posted By on Tue, Dec 15, 2020 at 10:59 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Chad and I are so excited to be part of tonight's CFCArts' production, NOEL: THE CAROLS OF CHRISTMAS. We'll join other familiar names in the Frontyard Festival production. Join us!



And it's not just tonight's festive performance — the Dr. Phillips Center is filling all of December with fun, free events.

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.



