The Heard

Monday, December 14, 2020

The Heard

Orlando Phil to kick off 2021 with big return to Exploria Stadium with guest Yuja Wang

Posted By on Mon, Dec 14, 2020 at 11:12 AM

click image The Orlando Phil at Mead Garden earlier this year - PHOTO COURTESY THE ORLANDO PHIL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy the Orlando Phil/Facebook
  • The Orlando Phil at Mead Garden earlier this year
The Orlando Philharmonic kicked off their season with a big — and socially distanced — show at Exploria Stadium. Now they're set to start off 2021 right with a return to the downtown soccer stadium.

Back in September, the Phil returned to the stage at Exploria, becoming the first orchestra to play a full show in an American soccer stadium. On Jan. 9, 2021, they're playing the stadium again alongside celebrated guest pianist Yuja Wang.



The evening's program, Yuja Wang Plays Strauss, will spotlight the star pianist the San Francisco Chronicle called "the most dazzlingly, uncannily gifted pianist in the concert world today." This will be Wang's first return to live performance since March of this year.

"It is truly a dream come true to be able to welcome the amazing and inimitable Yuja Wang to Orlando,” said Eric Jacobsen, Orlando Phil music director in a press statement. “She is simply without par in the piano world today, and I can't wait to work with her to bring Strauss's witty, zany and virtuosic "Burleske" to Orlando Philharmonic audiences."

Tickets for the Orlando Phil's upcoming performance at Exploria on Jan. 9 are available for purchase through Ticketmaster. The show will be be limited capacity with socially distanced seating.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

