HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 14, 2020

Tip Jar

Celebrate the holidays and support local businesses downtown during the new ‘30 Days of City District’

Posted By on Mon, Dec 14, 2020 at 12:57 PM

click to enlarge Holiday decorations at the Church Street Market
  • Holiday decorations at the Church Street Market
In the wake of COVID-19’s devastating impact on Downtown Orlando businesses, the area has come to life again for the holidays with a special dining promotion, snow in Heritage Square, festive “store fronts”and a new landmark tree in the round-about on Church Street.

The overarching promotion, dubbed 30 Days of City District, launched the week of Thanksgiving and is a multifaceted, decentralized holiday event to be experienced with close friends and family, while maintaining social distance.



“We didn’t want to do a traditional event this year that would attract people to gather, plus the City District, our Main Street District, is now much larger than the previous Church Street District, so creating cheer that could be enjoyed throughout was our priority,” says Rosangela Parker, executive director of the City District. “This type of activation is a perfect complement to the new snowflakes installed throughout downtown by the Downtown Development Board, and Frontyard Festival at the Dr. Phillips Center, both of which are also within our District. We want to create an environment whereby residents, daytime professionals, our nightlife crowd, and visitors to the area are encouraged to stroll our streets and patronize our establishments this holiday season.”

click to enlarge Casey's on Central
  • Casey's on Central
Dine Around the District is fashioned after successful promotions such as Bite30, and features 10 downtown eateries with dining deals ranging from $8 at Grilled Cheezus and similarly priced locations, $15 at Hamburger Mary’s and other casual full service restaurants, and $35 at The Boheme, Artisan’s Table and the recently opened 534 Scratch Kitchen on West Church Street, across from Exploria Stadium. Menus are posted at citydistrictorlando.com. There are no special cards or anything required; diners simply need to ask for the special Dine Around menu.

Throughout the District, more cheer in terms of decor and even snowfall adds to the holiday ambience. A pathway through Heritage Square becomes a wintry wonderland for pedestrians with blowing snow flurries on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights between 10 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. A beautiful new golden light tree presides over the roundabout on Church Street in the center of Church Street Market, while lights shine and twinkle from the spire and light sculpture at Amway Center to the beacon lights of Exploria Stadium and down the Church Street corridor of Parramore. Businesses throughout the District, including CI Group and Artisan’s Table, have decorated as part of Deck the District, a collaboration between CityArts District and City District.

“Downtown Orlando has been hit by COVID, perhaps worst of all Orlando’s districts. Our many bars were forced to close for many months, and our restaurants struggled with limited or inconvenient parking to facilitate a robust take-out business,” says Parker. “With so much to offer and so much going on in City District, we’re excited to welcome people back into downtown for the holidays and for 2021.”

The public is encouraged not only to enjoy all the decor and happenings, but to also use the hashtag #citydistrict for a chance to win prizes from businesses within the district. Details can be found on citydistrictorlando.com.

click to enlarge The Robinson
  • The Robinson
One year ago, the Church Street District, one of the original participants in Orlando’s National Main Street Program, became the City District and expanded its boundaries beyond the narrow Church Street corridor on the east side of I-4 to encompass the majority of Downtown Orlando and Parramore. Many of the new District members, including The Robinson, Casey’s on Central, Dr. Phillips Center, 534 Scratch and Heritage Square, were outside the boundaries of the previous Church Street District, but now lie within the boundaries of the newly established City District.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Russell's on Lake Ivanhoe plates stellar food while paying homage to Orlando's Ivanhoe District
Antica Pizzeria fires up the most drop-dead gorgeous Neapolitan pies in Orlando (well, Altamonte)
The Central Florida Jewish Film Festival goes virtual this time around, and adds some local flavor
Yes, iconic U.K. DJ Paul Oakenfold is playing Orlando this week
Bao's Castle in SoDo offers a whole lot to like
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. In the front yard of a Pinellas Park home sits a monorail car. This is the story of how it got there Read More

  2. Palm Beach County asks federal appeals court to reverse ban on LGBT conversion therapy Read More

  3. Emails show Fun Spot founder doubled down on anti-mask rhetoric as park became hot spot of COVID-19 safety violations Read More

  4. First Watch debuts new cocktail menu at select Orlando locations starting Friday Read More

  5. Orlando Meats will close the doors to their current location on Christmas, before reopening in Winter Park next year Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation